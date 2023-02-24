Prez Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of South Sudan, Oman, Peru, Cambodia and Seychelles at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here

File Photo

Those who presented their credentials were Victoria Samuel Aru, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles and Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

