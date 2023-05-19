Breaking News
Egra illegal firecracker factory explosion: Prime accused succumbs to injuries

Updated on: 19 May,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Kolkata
Bagh had fled to Odisha shortly after the explosion and was admitted to a nursing home in Cuttack. He was apprehended by the state CID on Thursday

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Bhanu Bagh, the prime accused in the Egra illegal firecracker factory explosion case, passed away at a private nursing home in Odisha, according to a police officer. Bagh, who had sustained 70 percent burn injuries during the explosion at his illegal firecracker factory in Khadikul village, Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal, on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries.


"The accused died at approximately 2:40 am at a nursing home in Cuttack. Due to his critical condition with 70 percent burn injuries, his survival was challenging," the officer stated, said a PTI report.



Bagh had fled to Odisha shortly after the explosion and was admitted to a nursing home in Cuttack. He was apprehended by the state CID on Thursday.


The accused, accompanied by his son and nephew, who transported him on a two-wheeler to Odisha, first received medical attention at a state-run hospital before being admitted to the nursing home in Cuttack.

Due to his grave condition, CID detectives were unable to bring him back to West Bengal but maintained strict surveillance outside the nursing home.

On Tuesday afternoon, the explosion at Bagh's illegal firecracker factory claimed the lives of nine individuals and injured four others.

(With inputs from PTI)

news india India news west bengal national news

