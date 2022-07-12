Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in first I2U2 Leaders' Summit virtually on July 14

PM Modi along with Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the USA Joseph R. Biden will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the first Leaders' Summit of I2U2, along with leaders of Israel, UAE and the US on July 14 virtually. I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

PM Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Israel PM Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Joseph R. Biden. The first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 will be held virtually on 14 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/wKwgbwB5NV — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualized during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on October 18 last year. "Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation," the MEA said.

It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

The Leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond.

These projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for our businesspersons and workers.

