Chaturvedi has been working as a business development manager in IndusInd Bank, Gujranwala Town-2 branch in Delhi, for the past two years, they added

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Private bank employee among 2 held in Rs 4.97 crore cyber fraud case in Gurugram x 00:00

Two people, including a business development manager of a private bank in Delhi , were arrested for cyber fraud worth Rs 4.97 crore under the pretext of investment in stock market, police said. The accused IndusInd bank employee facilitated bank accounts for cyber criminals, officials said. Police said a complaint was received on November 30, 2024, regarding fraud of approximately Rs 4.87 crore. A case was registered at the Cyber Crime East police station under relevant sections. During investigation a team arrested Avinash Sharma and Aditya Chaturvedi -- from Delhi on Thursday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaturvedi has been working as a business development manager in IndusInd Bank, Gujranwala Town-2 branch in Delhi, for the past two years, they added. A senior police officer said Sharma's bank account was used in the fraud. He had had allegedly provided his account to Chaturvedi for Rs 25,000. Investigations revealed that while working at the bank, Chaturvedi was approached by another person who offered him Rs 10,000 for a savings bank account and Rs 50,000 for a current account.

He then facilitated the opening of multiple accounts using Sharma's shop address, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said at least 12 complaints have been registered against the same bank account of Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Further interrogation with the accused are underway, Dewan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever