Priyanka Gandhi tests Covid positive; Rajasthan trip of Rahul Gandhi cancelled due to illness

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed via a tweet that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection

Priyanka Gandhi. File pic


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan's Alwar was cancelled after he suffered illness, the sources confirmed on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' there.

Meanwhile, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed via a tweet that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.


"Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

