Priyanka Gandhi appeals to voters during the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections and by-elections across 10 states, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. She encourages citizens to use their vote to shape a better future.

As voting gets underway for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections and by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states, including the high-profile Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged voters to exercise their franchise to help build a better future together.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "My dearest sisters and brothers, please vote today. It's your day, a day for you to make your choice and exercise the greatest power our Constitution has given you. Let's build a better future together!"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also urged citizens to cast their votes to strengthen democracy and uphold the Constitution. In a post on X, he said, "Voting has started today for the first phase of Jharkhand elections, the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, and by-elections in 31 assembly constituencies across 10 states. All voters are requested to cast their valuable vote to strengthen and empower democracy and the Constitution."

He further stated that the people of Jharkhand should vote for social justice, inclusive development, good governance, and the protection of water, forests, land, and tribal culture, while keeping divisive forces away from the state. He added, "Before pressing the button on the EVM, think about forming a government that ensures people's involvement and participation, not one that divides, misleads, and polarises. Only then will we be able to preserve the values of the Constitution. We welcome and congratulate our friends voting for the first time. Exercise your rights wisely, vote, and inspire others to do so."

As per ANI, voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with elections taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats. The results will determine the fate of 683 candidates, including 73 women.

In addition, voting is underway in the by-elections for 31 assembly seats across 10 states, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. The polling for Jharkhand's first phase began at around 7:00 am, with voters in 43 constituencies across 15 districts casting their ballots.

Ahead of polling, mock voting was conducted at various polling stations in Jharkhand. Visuals showed long queues of voters, including women, waiting to cast their votes.

As per ANI, elaborate security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth polling process. Voting will continue until 5:00 pm, but at 950 sensitive booths spread across 31 constituencies, voting will end at 4:00 pm. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed to maintain order and safeguard the electoral process.

