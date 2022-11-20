×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > News > India News > Article > Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh next week

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week

Updated on: 20 November,2022 01:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File Pic


Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week.


This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir.



The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.


Also Read: Rahul Gandhi receives death threat, Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

Vadra is set to walk along her brother from November 23-25 in a bid to mobilise public opinion on fundamental issues of life and livelihood, party sources said.

She could not join the yatra earlier as she was busy campaigning for the party in Himachal Pradesh. The yatra has so far covered nearly half the distance of 3,570 km.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh national news india congress priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK