Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File Pic

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week.

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi receives death threat, Madhya Pradesh govt ensures foolproof security

Vadra is set to walk along her brother from November 23-25 in a bid to mobilise public opinion on fundamental issues of life and livelihood, party sources said.

She could not join the yatra earlier as she was busy campaigning for the party in Himachal Pradesh. The yatra has so far covered nearly half the distance of 3,570 km.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.