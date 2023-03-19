Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Probe initiated after e mail claims bomb on flight

Probe initiated after e-mail claims bomb on flight

Updated on: 19 March,2023 02:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal on Friday

Probe initiated after e-mail claims bomb on flight

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Delhi Police initiated a probe after it received an email claiming the presence of a bomb on an Aeroflot flight, the police said on Sunday.


The e-mail was received on the DIAL GMR feedback portal on Friday.



The mail claimed that there was a bomb in a soda can on Aeroflot flight SU232, that will explode mid-flight, the police said.


Also read: Delhi Police at Rahul's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

Based on the inputs, the police registered an FIR under sections 182, 341, 505 (1)b and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police Station, the police added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news new delhi national news delhi police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK