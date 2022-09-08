Probe ordered after video clip shows primary students cleaning school toilet

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 September,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  Ballia
PTI



The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The basic education officer here on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.


The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video went viral on Wednesday.


The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained.

Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer.

Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

