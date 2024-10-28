Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Prohibitory orders imposed in Hyderabad till Nov 28

Prohibitory orders imposed in Hyderabad till Nov 28

Updated on: 28 October,2024 03:47 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who issued the orders, said reliable information has been placed before him that several organisations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city, by resorting to dharnas and protests

Prohibitory orders imposed in Hyderabad till Nov 28

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Prohibitory orders imposed in Hyderabad till Nov 28
x
00:00

The Hyderabad Police has issued prohibitory orders on procession, dharnas and public meetings till November 28 in the city.


Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who issued the orders, said reliable information has been placed before him that several organisations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city, by resorting to dharnas and protests.


According to a notification issued by Anand, to maintain public order, peace and tranquility in Hyderabad city, gathering of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings are not allowed.


Individual/groups of individuals are prohibited from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it said.

However, peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

The public is informed that any person violating the orders especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places, shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions.

The order will remain in force from 6 PM on October 27 to 6 PM on November 28, it said.

Police officials and military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, flying squad of Education department, and persons or groups duly exempted by competent authority were exempted from the operation of the order, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hyderabad india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK