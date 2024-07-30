Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Hyderabad Techie gangraped by childhood friend his cousin say police

Hyderabad: Techie gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin, say police

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:55 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation in the matter was ongoing, the police said

Hyderabad: Techie gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin, say police

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Hyderabad: Techie gangraped by childhood friend, his cousin, say police
A 24-year-old techie was allegedly gangraped by two men, including her childhood friend and his cousin in Hyderabad, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The woman is a software engineer by profession. 



The woman's complaint to the police stated that on Monday night, her childhood friend, who also was her classmate earlier in school, wanted to celebrate her getting a new job and both of them went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram, according to the PTI.


It stated that both of them consumed liquor there, after which the man took her into a room on the restaurant's premises and raped her when she was in an inebriated condition, following which a cousin of his also subsequently entered the room and raped her, as per the PTI.

The two men then left the place, and the woman called up her brother and told him what they had done, the complaint added.

The police registered a case based on the woman's complaint and took her to a hospital for medical examination.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is on, the police said, the news agency reported.

Mentally challenged woman raped on govt hospital campus in MP; one held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 24-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped on the campus of a government medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday, police said, reported the PTI.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on the campus of NSCB Medical College and Hospital, Garha police station in-charge Nilesh Dohare said, as pe the PTI.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by activists of Moksha Sanstha, a social organisation, he said.

The woman was staying in a shelter home at the medical college and hospital for the last one-and-a-half-month, Ashish Thakur, founder of Moksha Sanstha, told reporters.

Activists found out about the assault and rushed to the spot in the early hours of the day and took the woman to the police station, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

telangana hyderabad Crime News sexual crime India news

