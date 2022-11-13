×
Prohibitory orders imposed on Jharkhand town after Bajrang Dal activist's murder

Updated on: 13 November,2022 02:42 PM IST  |  Chakradharpur
No untoward incident was reported from any part of the town, and the orders have been imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were on Sunday clamped on Chakradharpur town in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a day after a Bajrang Dal activist was killed in the area, a senior police officer said.


No untoward incident was reported from any part of the town, and the orders have been imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.



Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur town, sparking tension in the town.


Most shops and markets in busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk downed their shutters following the incident.

Supporters of Bajrang Dal had blocked Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours, seeking immediate action against the accused.

They called off the protest after the police intervened and assured them of justice.

"Security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, have been deployed in sensitive areas of the town to maintain law and order," Chaudhury added.

