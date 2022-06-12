Prophet remark row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal's Nadia district

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad

PTI Photo

A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Tension prevails in Ranchi afte protests over remarks against Prophet Mohammad turn violent

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.