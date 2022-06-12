Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Maharashtra records 2,946 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active case tally rises to 16,370
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital due to Covid-19 issues
Police of 4-5 states working together on Moose Wala murder case: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Prophet remarks row: 304 arrested so far in Uttar Pradesh for violence
Home > News > India News > Article > Prophet remark row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal's Nadia district

Prophet remark row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal's Nadia district

Updated on: 12 June,2022 08:49 PM IST  |  Bethuadahari
PTI |

Top

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad

Prophet remark row: Mob attacks train in West Bengal's Nadia district

PTI Photo


A group of people attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday evening, a police officer said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any casualty.




The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Tension prevails in Ranchi afte protests over remarks against Prophet Mohammad turn violent

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform.

Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

national news west bengal india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK