Prostitution racket run from spa and massage centre in east Delhi busted

Prostitution racket run from spa and massage centre in east Delhi busted

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The spa operators charged Rs 1,000 from him after bargaining and showed him nine women and asked him to choose one of them. The customer was charged Rs 2,000 extra for sex, police said

Prostitution racket run from spa and massage centre in east Delhi busted

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Delhi Police has busted a prostitution racket being run from a spa and massage centre in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar with the arrest of two people, a senior officer said on Saturday.


Police raided a place called True Bliss Spa in V3S Mall on Friday sending a decoy customer.



The spa operators charged Rs 1,000 from him after bargaining and showed him nine women and asked him to choose one of them. The customer was charged Rs 2,000 extra for sex, police said.


A team raided the place after the decoy gave them a missed call and apprehended a 24-year-old Ram Sagar, a resident of Jhilmil Colony, and a 20-year-old Deepak, who lives in Vishwas Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Manager of the spa Ajay Singh is absconding and efforts are on to nab him. The Spa was being run by one Praveen, they said.

The spa was in operation for the last two years. Last year also, a case was registered against the same spa, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

