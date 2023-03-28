Breaking News
Protest as girl ‘molested, murdered’ in Kolkata

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Alleging that cops "delayed" the search, locals protested outside the Tiljala police station and damaged several vehicles on Sunday night. Police apprehended three people for vandalism.  Demanding their release, residents blocked roads and railway tracks on Monday

Protest as girl ‘molested, murdered’ in Kolkata

Representational images


A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being sexually assaulted by one of her neighbours in Kolkata’s Tiljala area, which led to protests by local residents, who blocked roads and railway tracks and vandalised police vehicles on Monday.  The girl, missing since Sunday morning, was found dead in a flat in the locality and cops arrested the owner. 


Alleging that cops “delayed” the search, locals protested outside the Tiljala police station and damaged several vehicles on Sunday night. Police apprehended three people for vandalism.  Demanding their release, residents blocked roads and railway tracks on Monday.



Three police vehicles were ransacked while one of them was torched, an officer said. Locals also pelted stones at cops, he added.“We are talking to the protestors and keeping an eye on the situation,” the police officer said. 

