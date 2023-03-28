TMC springs a surprise: MPs at Congress meet, march

At loggerheads with the Congress for years, Trinamool has been speaking in support of Rahul Gandhi since his disqualification from Lok Sabha

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge with Opposition parliamentarians, wearing black, protest at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday. Pic/PTI

The TMC on Monday sprung a surprise by participating in the meeting of MPs called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Trinamool Congress MPs Jawhar Sircar and Prasun Banerjee were among parliamentarians of several Opposition parties who attended the meeting at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Parliament building. Kharge welcomed TMC’s move to participate in the meeting.

“I thank everyone who supported this. That is why, I thanked everyone yesterday and I thank them today as well. We welcome anyone who comes forward to protect democracy and Constitution and safeguard the people. We extend heartfelt gratitude to the people who support us,” Kharge said.

The TMC and the Congress have been at loggerheads for years and have refused to work with each other. However, in a first, TMC boss and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the disqualification of Rahul as an MP.

Oppn unity at protest march

Meanwhile, in an attempt to show unity, the opposition parties protested against the Centre over the Adani Group issue by wearing black attire and marching from the Parliament complex towards Vijay Chowk in Delhi. Kharge and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joined the protest.

The Congress and its allies staged protests in parts of the country, including Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu. The Indian Youth Congress workers were detained in Delhi after they protested over the disqualification of Rahul as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him at 12, Tughlaq Lane, by April 22, sources said on Monday.

