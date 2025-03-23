The incident took place after the cavalcade of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was returning, after dropping him at a helipad in the district

A constable was injured in the attack, a police officer said. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Protesters hurl stones at vehicle of Odisha minister's cavalcade, one policeman injured x 00:00

A group of people in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj on Sunday hurled stones at a vehicle, which forms a part of the cavalcade of a state minister, as they sought to know why officials did not visit areas affected by a recent hailstorm in the district and assess damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

A constable was injured in the attack, a police officer said.

The incident took place after the cavalcade of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was returning, after dropping him at a helipad in the district.

A group of locals, who were staging protests, hurled stones at one of the vehicles, the officer said. The car’s windscreen was damaged in the attack, he said.

The constable, who was present near the vehicle, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Earlier in the day, Pujari visited the hailstorm-affected areas of Bisoi and Bangriposi blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

“I was supposed to visit the areas on Saturday, but my helicopter could not take off due to bad weather. So, I went to those areas today. Compensation will be provided to the people affected by the hailstorm in Mayurbhanj district by Monday,” Pujari said.

The minister also said the state government will provide houses to people, whose homes were completely damaged in the hailstorm on March 20.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sanjali Murmu condemned the attack and said “some people have done this to derive political benefits at a time when people are suffering”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever