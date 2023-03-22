Breaking News
Public will teach BJP lesson in 2024 election, says SP leader

Updated on: 22 March,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  Saharanpur
PTI |

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Public Works Kunwar Brajesh Singh while addressing a felicitation ceremony of the newly elected heads of cooperative development societies on Tuesday had purportedly threatened the SP workers

Image used for representational purpose.


A Samajwadi Party leader on Wednesday cautioned the BJP that it will be taught a lesson by the people in the 2024 elections, after a state minister was heard hectoring SP workers in a video which has been doing round on social media.


Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Public Works Kunwar Brajesh Singh while addressing a felicitation ceremony of the newly elected heads of cooperative development societies on Tuesday had purportedly threatened the SP workers.



"I am warning again that if they (SP workers) raise their eyes towards Brajesh Singh or even a single worker of Bharatiya Janata Party, then I know how to pay them back in the same coin. If they have any misunderstanding, they should clear it," the minister is purported to have said in the video.


He is also heard saying that the BJP government will rest only after crushing the "hooligan-mafia" elements of the SP.

"I am saying again, this election is just a trailer," he said

Reacting to the video, SP leader and former MLA Sanjay Garg said "Even the gods dislike haughtiness. The public will work to teach them a lesson in the 2024 elections."

