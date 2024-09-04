During the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court extended suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea and deferred the hearing on it to Thursday, noting that the police intends to file a fresh status report in the case

The Delhi Police, in a fresh status report, has informed the High Court (HC) that suspended trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar submitted two disability certificates, of which they suspect one to have been forged, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Police's status report submitted that during further investigation, on scrutiny of documents provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), it was revealed that Khedkar submitted two Disability Certificates (Multiple Disability) purported to be issued by issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, during Civil Services Examinations in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

However, after verification of the certificates, the Issuing Medical Authority in Ahmednagar reported: "Disability Certificate (Multiple Disability) has not been issued by the Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, as per our Civil Surgeon Office Records. Hence, the possibility of the Disability Certificate being forged and fabricated is more likely."

During the previous hearing, the Delhi HC extended Khedkar's interim protection from arrest. Justice Subramonium Prasad deferred the hearing on Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea to Thursday, noting that the Delhi Police intends to file a fresh status report in the case.

In her recent reply to the court, Khedkar, who faces accusations of cheating and improperly securing other backward classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits, stated that UPSC does not have the authority to disqualify her.

Earlier, Delhi HC issued notices to the police and UPSC regarding Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea.

The court also instructed the investigation agency not to arrest her while the matter was under consideration, noting that her immediate arrest is not deemed necessary.

It earlier observed that the trial court's order denying bail for Khedkar lacks substantial discussion, with only a brief mention of the public prosecutor's claim about the involvement of others in the case. HC instructed the police not to arrest Khedkar until Friday, pending further proceedings.

UPSC argued that Khedkar is a "mastermind" and that her actions would not have been possible without the assistance of others. This argument supports their position that her custodial interrogation is necessary.

Khedkar's plea in HC follows the dismissal of her petition by Delhi's Patiala House Court last week, which found the allegations against her related to falsifying identity for extra attempts in the civil services examination to be serious and in need of thorough investigation.

