Puja Khedkar row: Trainee IAS officer recalled to academy, training put on hold amid probe

Puja Khedkar, who faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam. Pic/X

The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination.

IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23. Amid Puja Khedkar row, the academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action.

A letter by Additional Chief secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre said the academy has decided to put Khedkar's district training programme on hold and has immediately recalled her for further necessary action.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action. Therefore, you are hereby relieved from District Training Programme of State Government of Maharashtra. The letter from the Academy is attached herewith. You are instructed to join the Academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July, 2024 under any circumstances," the letter said.

Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged.

Khedkar, the 2023-batch officer currently posted in Washim district, had submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) multiple medical certificates, one of them indicating visual impairment, under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) provision.

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories, and misusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.

Amid Puja Khedkar row, last week, the Centre set up a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar and submit a report in two weeks.

The government said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify the candidature claims and other details of the IAS officer.

Speaking to reporters in Washim, Khedkar said she had been the victim of a misinformation campaign.

Fake news was being published about her every day, she said.

"Misinformation is being spread and I am facing a lot of defamation. I want to request the media to behave responsibly and not to spread misinformation," she said.