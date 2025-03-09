A video of their act, which reportedly took place on Saturday in Shastrinagar in the Yerawada area of Pune district, went viral on social media

A Pune court in Maharashtra on Sunday remanded two accused arrested in connection with the Pune BMW urination case to police custody till March 10, the officials said, according to the PTI.

A video of their act, which reportedly took place at 7:30 am on Saturday in Shastrinagar in the Yerawada area of Pune district, went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action.

The Pune police had booked two suspects seen in the viral video who were identified as Gaurav Ahuja (25) and Bhagyesh Oswal (22), as per the PTI.

The duo were booked for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads, and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to a police official, while Oswal was arrested from his residence on Saturday, Ahuja, who was driving the car, was detained hours later from Karad in neighbouring Satara district and was placed under arrest in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

In the viral video, Oswal is seen occupying the front seat of the luxury car, while Ahuja is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off after making an obscene gesture at a person videoing the incident.

The police official said that Ahuja and Oswal were produced in the Sessions Court in Pune, with the public prosecutor seeking seven-day police remand to allow a probe into whether the two had allegedly consumed any narcotic substance, the news agency reported.

The duo's lawyer opposed the remand plea, claiming police were working under political and media pressure and had invoked BNS sections that did not apply to the case. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded Ahuja and Oswal in police remand till March 10, reported the PTI.

NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations

Meanwhile, in another incident, the workers of the NCP (SP) on Sunday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government disrupting operations at a metro station in Pune, according to the PTI.

Protesters gathered at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station around 1.30 pm, shouted slogans and came onto the tracks.

The NCP (SP) workers demanded jobs, free education at schools and colleges and free medicines at government hospitals, among other demands.

The officials said that some of the party workers also allegedly carried a bottle of petrol and threatened self-immolation, it was stated.

The Pune Police officials intervened, and the protest was later concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)