One Kenyan passenger was arrested after the Airport Commissionerate Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized 482.66 gms of cocaine worth around Rs 4.83 crore from him on Friday, Mumbai Customs said. The goods were concealed in body cavity

A Kenyan passenger was arrested after the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized 482.66 gm of narcotic drugs worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore from him, Mumbai Customs officers said.



"During the night of 15/16 August, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized 482.66 gm of cocaine worth approximately Rs 4.83 crore. The goods were concealed in body cavity. One Kenyan passenger was arrested," a press release by Mumbai Customs stated.



It further said that a white-coloured substance in powder form, purported to be cocaine, was found concealed inside the body of the foreign national. Cocaine is a contraband under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.



Earlier, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted two passengers at Mumbai airport and recovered 4,525 gm of gold dust in wax form. The collective value of the seized item is around Rs 3.33 crore.



"Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI MZU intercepted two passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on Flight No EY 206 after they had crossed the customs green channel," DRI said in a statement.



On personal search, four packets of foreign-origin gold (gold dust in wax form) were found concealed in tailor-made pockets of a jacket worn by one of the passengers which was given to him by another passenger at Abu Dhabi, DRI further stated.



"Recovered 4,525 gms of gold dust in wax form valued at Rs 3.33 cr was seized under provisions of the Customs Act,1962. Both passengers have been arrested and remanded," DRI said.

Meanwhile, on Friday around 10.30 am, the Sahar police arrested five individuals for allegedly attempting to smuggle flammable materials onto a flight. A fire broke out in a passenger’s bag, which was quickly put out by airport authorities. The incident took place aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, officials said.

The flight was halted and the fire was extinguished. No injuries had been reported during the incident. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the crime and suspect the chemical to be Hydrogen Spirit. “We have sent the flammable material for forensic analysis,” the police said.

“The matter came to light when a fire erupted in the passenger bag, as he had smuggled the chemical into the airplane. We have arrested five people so far and will determine the motive behind the crime,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 8 Dixit Gedam.

(With ANI inputs)