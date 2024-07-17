Pune car crash: Probe panel recommends action against JJB members for 'procedural lapses' in bail to minor

The probe panel wrote to the state government and proposed a disciplinary action against both the JJB members

The probe panel has recommended disciplinary action for "procedural lapses" against the conduct of the two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members that granted bail to the minor accused in the Pune car crash case, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in the Kalyani Nagar area here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after JJB member L N Danwade granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Later, a committee was formed by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Maharashtra government to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused, reported PTI.

In its report, the panel talked about the "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms" of the JJB members.

As per the PTI report, as part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department recorded the statements of the two JJB members.

A WCD official requesting anonymity said, "In its report, the committee recommended action against the two JJB members for the procedural lapses. Based on the report findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice, which sought their replies. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the state government and proposed a disciplinary action against both the members."

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old minor accused submitted a 300-word essay on road safety, complying with the bail conditions of the JJB.

The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the Pune police and granted the custody of the accused in the Porsche accident case to his aunt, who is the petitioner in this matter. The bench, headed by Justice Bharati Dere and Justice Manjusha Despande, also observed that the accused's remand application was illegal and ordered his immediate release. Last week, the aunt of the 17-year-old filed a habeas corpus petition seeking his release from the remand home.

While the court observed that the incident was unfortunate, it said the minor’s well-being should be a priority and that his remand in the observation home could harm him. However, the HC directed that the minor's counseling be continued after his release.

The public prosecutor had argued that the minor had been released into the custody of a fit person, his grandfather. However, since his parents and grandparents were in the custody of the police, he was under probation officer observation.

(With inputs from PTI)