Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Pune CA's death: Ajit Pawar expresses concern over EY employee's death

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has raised the cases of "young people dying due to stress", referring to the death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young employee in Pune, allegedly because of extreme work pressure.

Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune, said in a post on X on Thursday that he was saddened to learn about the Pune CA's death of the EY employee "due to stress".

"The rising cases of young people dying due to stress need our attention. I hope Ernst & Young India will take corrective steps," he said.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at the EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm, reported PTI.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday said it is investigating the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment", reported PTI.

The woman's father, Siby Joseph, spoke to the media on Thursday and said his daughter had to work through the night, till 12.30 am. "We advised her to quit, but she insisted that this stint would provide valuable professional exposure," he said, reported PTI.

He said the issue of extreme work pressure was mentioned before the senior officials of the company, but no action was taken in Pune CA's death.

After the matter went viral on social media, EY on Wednesday issued a statement saying it was deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024. EY said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Probe is underway: Labour minister Mandaviya

The Pune CA's death was being investigated, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

"Whether it is a white-collar job or any other job, worker or employee at any level... if a country's citizen dies, then we obviously feel sad about it. An investigation is underway in the matter and steps will be taken on the basis of the investigation," said the Union minister, reported PTI.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a program organized under the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at SP College.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & Labour Ministry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on X earlier in the day.

(With inputs from PTI)