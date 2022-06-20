According to reports, Sharma allegedly threatened the woman to divorce her husband and even intimidated her with a hockey stick

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

A case has been registered against Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, for allegedly hurling casteist remarks at a 23-year-old woman, an official said on Monday.

According to reports, Sharma allegedly threatened the woman to divorce her husband and even intimidated her with a hockey stick.

The woman's husband has been booked in the same case under Indian Penal Code Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions, the official said Yerawada police station said.

According to Pune police, the woman in her complaint alleged that her husband allegedly forced her for a divorce, citing that he was in a relationship with Sharma.

The police also slapped relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharma for her alleged remarks against the complainant, he said.

A case has been registered at the Yerawada police station on Sunday and investigation is underway, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)