One of the dacoits attacked the DCP with a machete. In retaliation, he opened fire with his service revolver, injuring the dacoit in his leg, following which he was apprehended

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and an assistant inspector suffered injuries on Monday after two armed dacoits attacked them while they were trying to apprehend them in connection with a robbery case here, officers said.

According to news agency PTI, one of the dacoits attacked the DCP with a machete. In retaliation, he opened fire with his service revolver, injuring the dacoit in his leg, after which he was apprehended, the officers informed.



The incident took place at Chinchoshi village in Khed tehsil of Pune district in the early hours of Monday.



The police had received a tip-off about two dacoits hiding in the village, DCP (Zone 3) of Pimpri Chinchwad, Dr Shivaji Pawar, said.

According to PTI, the duo was part of a gang of five-six dacoits who allegedly stormed into a house in Bahul village, robbed the residents and seriously injured two persons last month.



"After receiving the tip-off, I, along with a team from Chakan Police Station, rushed to the spot and laid a trap to apprehend the suspects, identified as Sachin Bhosale and Mithun Bhosale," Pawar said.

"While attempting to arrest them, Sachin Bhosale attacked me with a 'koyta (machete)', injuring me on the chest. In retaliation and self-defence, I fired two rounds, injuring him in the leg," he added. Pawar is currently recuperating from the injuries, PTI reported.

While Sachin Bhosale was apprehended, Mithun Bhosale managed to escape, Pawar said.

During the skirmish, Assistant Police Inspector Prasanna Jarhad of Chakan Police Station also sustained injuries, the officer informed.



Pawar had earlier investigated the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in Pune following the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

3 held for attacking power company staff during inspection in Thane

Police have arrested three people for allegedly attacking Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) personnel who were conducting an inspection in Thane district, an officer said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when the MSEDCL team visited Kunde village in Bhiwandi taluka, PTI reported.

During inspection, they found instances of power theft, with nearly half-a-dozen houses not having installed electricity meters, Ganesh Police Station Inspector Sandeepan Sonawane said.

As per the protocol, the personnel disconnected the illegal power supply and removed the connection wires, PTI reported.

This action enraged some people, who allegedly confronted the MSEDCL personnel, hurled abuses at them and assaulted them, the officer said.

The MSEDCL team then approached the village panchayat officials, reported PTI. However, the accused, along with other villagers, followed them to the panchayat office and again abused, threatened and assaulted the officials, injuring some of them, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)