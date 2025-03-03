Pune crime: Man booked for cheating army aspirant of Rs 1.75 lakh

Accused Nitin Suryawanshi posed as army personnel when he met victim Bharat Mhate on a train in Latur in August last year, the Bundgarden police station official said

A Pune police official on Sunday said that a man was booked for cheating a person of Rs 1.75 lakh by promising to get him recruited in the army, reported news agency PTI.

Accused Nitin Suryawanshi posed as army personnel when he met victim Bharat Mhate on a train in Latur in August last year, the Bundgarden police station official said while sharing an update on the Pune crime, reported PTI.

"Suryawanshi promised to get Mhate a job in the military and took Rs 1.75 lakh from him. After Suryawanshi started avoiding calls, Mhate knew he had been cheated. He verified from the army's Southern Command that Suryawanshi was not part of the force and approached police," he said while sharing an update on the Pune crime, reported PTI.

Police start probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Mumbai Police has started an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club, police and Defence officials said.

Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said.

Officials said the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police.

A complaint regarding the alleged fraud was recently lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station by a Navy captain on the instructions of the Western Naval Command headquarters.

"The United Services Club, Colaba, is a 97 years old Tri-Services Club. A few months earlier, as part of a routine audit, a discrepancy was noticed by the Secretary of the Club. This led to a special audit by the contracted CA and, subsequently, detailed scrutiny of the financial accounts was undertaken on instructions of the Club Management, whereupon significant anomalies were discovered," a Defence PRO said in a statement.

Besides the registration of a First Information Report, a detailed special audit by an independent chartered accountant has been ordered, the statement added.

The Defence forces and US Club are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and financial probity, and all cooperation will be extended to the law enforcement and financial agencies to identify any wrongdoing and ensure justice, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)