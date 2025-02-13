Pune crime: Man held for cheating two Army job aspirants

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, the police said

The Pune police, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, have arrested a man for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they did not meet the age criterion, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

A 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra had lodged a complaint, stating Dhami assured him and another person that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age, according to the police.

In March 2024, Dhami met the two men when they came to Pune to appear for the staff selection exam.

"Dhami introduced himself as an employee at the Army Command Hospital and assured them that he could facilitate their recruitment, even though they were ineligible due to age restrictions," the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

He later contacted them and initially asked for Rs 5,000 each. Over time, the duo paid him Rs 4.8 lakh, as per the police.

The two men approached the police after realising they were cheated.

Dhami was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway, the police said.

Pune Police solve mysterious firing case, arrests two including victim's cousin

In a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation of a firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district, Police have solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two individuals including the victim's cousin on Wednesday, reported ANI.

One accused, identified as the victim's cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey, reported ANI.

On January 20th, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailas Steel Company, located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Following a 20-day investigation, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced the arrest of Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that a total of five individuals were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)