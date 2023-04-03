Breaking News
Pune: ED raids businessman associated to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Updated on: 03 April,2023 03:07 PM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

The ED, in January, raided the house and office of Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur in connection with the sugar mill corruption case

Pune: ED raids businessman associated to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

ED logo. File Pic


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at the office NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's business partner in connection with the Kolhapur Sugar Mill Case.


"ED raided multiple locations in Pune related to the sugar mill irregularities case," an official informed.



The ED, in January, raided the house and office of Mushrif in Pune and Kolhapur in connection with the sugar mill corruption case.


"A BJP worker told my aide that there would be an (ED) raid at my house. That is precisely what happened. A BJP leader went to Delhi several times and boasted of some action against me," Mushrif had alleged.

The former Maharashtra minister had alleged that "people of a particular community are being targeted- first Nawab Malik, then Aslam Sheikh and now me."

"There was a raid a year-and-a-half back by the income-tax department regarding the sugar mill corruption during which I had extended full cooperation with the central agencies. I have no idea why they raided me again," he added.

Meanwhile last month the Bombay High Court protected the NCP leader Hasan Mushrif from coercive action in the FIR against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a cooperative sugar mill till further orders.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing Mushrif's plea, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in Kolhapur on charges of cheating.

"There was a deliberate attempt to take action against him in Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases," the plea stated.

The next hearing in this matter is on April 24.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

