Pune: Group kills two history-sheeters with sharp weapons

Updated on: 12 November,2022 02:19 PM IST  |  Pune
The deceased were identified as Anil alias Popat Walhekar and Subhash alias Kisan Rathod, they said

A group of around 10 persons allegedly killed two history-sheeters in Pune city of Maharashtra by attacking them with sharp weapons in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The police suspect that the offence was a fallout of old enmity.


The deceased were identified as Anil alias Popat Walhekar and Subhash alias Kisan Rathod, they said.



The incident took place at 3 am near Pandu Laman Wasti in Yerawada, a police official said.


"Rathod had been arrested in 2009 in connection with an attack on one Shankar Chavhan. Rathod was released from jail just a few days back," he said.

"When Rathod was travelling with Walhekar and one more person, 8 to 10 people attacked the trio near Pandu Laman Wasti. While Rathod and Walhekar died, the third person managed to escape," the official added.

Rathod's brother later lodged a complaint at the Yerawada police station in this connection and investigation into the case is on, police said.

