According to a senior police official, the incident took place at around noon on Monday, when both officials of the traffic department were on duty at the check post

Representational Image

Listen to this article Pune: Two traffic police officials injured after car rams into them, accused arrested x 00:00

Two traffic police officials were injured after a man allegedly rammed the car in the Dighi area of the Pune district, police said, reported news agency ANI.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested the accused, who was identified as Prashant Kadam (20), reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a senior police official, the incident took place at around noon on Monday, when both officials of the traffic department were on duty at the check post.

Prashant Kadam was driving an Alto car with black film on its window panes. When the police tried to stop him for an inquiry, he did not follow the order and instead rammed his car into both traffic police officials, the police said, reported ANI.

The injured traffic police officials were identified as Rahul Mote and Kalyan Bhosale.

Both have been admitted to the hospital. Out of both, Rahul Mote was seriously injured, according to the official, reported ANI.

The accused had been arrested under IPC sections 307, 353, 333, 279 and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Earlier, a police constable posted in Pune allegedly shot himself with a service carbine gun in a staff resting room, reported ANI.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Asmar (33), reported ANI.

The police suspect that it could be due to personal reasons. No suicide note has been found.

"There were no suicide notes found as of now, and police suspect some personal problems could be the reason behind this extreme step," a senior police official said, reported ANI.

On Thursday night, Asmar went to the restroom and locked the room from inside, and it is suspected that he shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun, resulting in his death, reported ANI.

The incident came to light on Friday afternoon, and police are probing the case further, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI)