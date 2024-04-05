Breaking News
Pune Constable commits suicide at police station
Pune: Constable commits suicide at police station

Updated on: 05 April,2024 09:47 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

A 33-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a police station

A 33-year-old police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a police station in the city on Friday. The incident came to light around 11 am.


As per PTI report, the deceased identified as Bharat Asmar, was on night duty at Lohiya Nagar police chowky (sub-police station) in Shukrawar Peth area, said a senior official. "He told a colleague that he had a headache and wanted to lie down in the staff restroom on the first floor of the chowky. He then locked the room from inside and apparently shot himself around 3 am using his service carbine gun," the official added.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Man thrashed for giving money in Thane; cops register FIR


Asmar was married and has a daughter, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered but it was suspected that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

In a similar incident in the month of February, a 40-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police station in Nashik city. Inspector Ashok Najan reported for duty at Ambad police station in the morning and allegedly shot himself in his cabin.

The police inspector was found dead by his colleagues in the police station. The police personnel present in the police station premises took Najan to the nearby district hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

