Pune: Woman content creator assaulted by couple in road rage incident

Jerlyn Dsilva. Pic/ InstagramIn

A digital content creator from Pune was violently assaulted on Saturday while driving. Jeryln D'Silva was attacked while riding her scooter with two young children on the Baner-Pashan Link Road.

An FIR has been registered at the Chaturshringi Police Station against the alleged attackers, identified as Swapnil Kekare and his wife Shriya Kekare. The couple has been booked under Sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Sections 119, 177, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

The Chaturshringi Police Station apprehended Kekare and his wife on Saturday.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Jeryln said she suffered severe injuries to her nose along with some internal bleeding after being struck multiple times in the face. She mentioned that she had been discharged from the hospital after receiving primary treatment.

The attack occurred after Jeryln allowed Kekare to pass while he was attempting to overtake her vehicle. However, the driver stopped his vehicle, confronted her, and struck her in the face, causing severe bleeding. "His wife, who was in the backseat, also got out of the car later when I tried to snatch his car keys and pulled my hair," said Jeryln.

She added that she managed to secure Kekare's car keys and handed them to a police official nearby to prevent him from fleeing the scene.

Jeryln said that the motorist, an elderly man, was driving a speeding car recklessly behind her for about 2 kilometres, endangering other road users."My kids, who were with me at the time, were scared when the man was recklessly speeding behind us," she added.

In the video posted on her account on Saturday, she raised concerns about the safety of women and bikers in Pune while describing the unfortunate incident. "How safe is the city? Why are people behaving like this?" she added in the video.

TW: Blood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerllyyn || Pune Content Creator (@jerlyndsilva)