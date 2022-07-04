Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: NIA yet to formally take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist, says Police
Mumbai: Brand-new Metro station, train come with leaky roofs
Mumbai: Rise in heart attack post Covid or vaccination cause for concern
Mumbai: Beware of chickenpox, schools warn parents, issue advisories
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune Woman her baby among three killed after being hit by truck brake failure suspected

Pune: Woman, her baby among three killed after being hit by truck; brake failure suspected

Updated on: 04 July,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Prima facie, the brakes of the truck failed, which led to the accident near Lavale intersection

Pune: Woman, her baby among three killed after being hit by truck; brake failure suspected

Representative image


Three persons, including a six-month-old child, were killed after being hit by a truck in Pirangut area on the outskirts of Pune city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening, police said.

Prima facie, the brakes of the truck failed, which led to the accident near Lavale intersection, they said.




Also read: Mumbai: Two children killed in road accident in Borivli


"Due to the brake failure, the truck first hit a motorcycle of one Pawan Patel, in which his wife and six-month-old child died, and later dashed another motorcycle of one Tanaji Dhamale, who was also killed in the accident," a police official said.

Patel and one more person sustained injuries in the accident and they are currently undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the truck also rammed into a couple of more vehicles.

The driver of the truck was apprehended and the process of registering the case was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

pune maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK