Pune woman's murder case cracked; cops arrest her son and grandson, who cut her body into pieces

Pune Police have cracked the murder case of a 62-year-old woman whose body parts were found stuffed in a gunny bag dumped in a river last month by arresting her son and grandson, an official said on Tuesday. Prima facie, the accused duo, identified as the victim's son Sandip Gaikwad and her grandson Sahil, committed the crime as they were angry with the victim, Usha Gaikwad, for asking them to leave her house.

"On August 5, Sahil and Sandip lodged a missing complaint about Usha Gaikwad at Mudhwa police station," a police officer said. He said an FIR was also lodged by Shital Kamble, daughter of the victim, suspecting foul play and a probable role of the father-son duo behind the disappearance of Usha Gaikwad.

The officer said Sandip and Sahil were taken into custody and their interrogation revealed that they were angry with the victim as she owned the house in the Keshav Nagar area and gold jewellery. "As per the information given by the accused, Sahil strangled the woman to death. He bought an electric cutter machine and chopped her body into pieces to destroy evidence. He stuffed them into a gunny bag which was dumped into the river," said the officer.

A body part was found floating near Theur on the banks of the Mutha river on August 23. A case has been registered against the duo under the charges of murder and destroying evidence.

