Punjab: 28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Hoshiarpur

A man was shot dead and another injured on Friday when they fired at each other following a heated argument outside a gymnasium here, police said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said an altercation broke out between two groups at the gym in the Piplanwala area.

The argument turned ugly and both sides called more people to join them, following which a brawl broke out outside the facility, he said.

Sajan (28) and Jaspreet Singh (34) opened fired at each other and sustained gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to hospitals. Sajan was taken to a private medical facility, where he succumbed to injuries, while Singh was undergoing treatment at a government hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

Bahia said the firing incident was not the consequence of any gang war, and added that a probe has been launched. The weapons used in the crime are yet to be recovered, the SP said.

Earlier, on the first week of May, A 45-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-borne man in Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road, police said. The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area, they said. Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am and added that the assailant fled after firing. Kumar was admitted at the Government Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed, police said. Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

In April this year, BJP leader Balwinder Gill, a general secretary of the party's SC wing, was shot at and injured at Jandiala Guru, police said. An unidentified assailant, who had his face covered, entered Gill's residence on Sunday night and fired at the BJP leader at point-blank range, Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said. Gill suffered a gunshot to his jaw and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. As his condition worsened, Gill was later shifted to a private hospital in Amritsar, Singh added.

The SP said the assailant also had an accomplice who was waiting outside the BJP leader's residence. He said several police teams were working on the case and have collected vital clues from the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)