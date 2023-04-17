Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab BJP leader shot at injured in Amritsar

Punjab: BJP leader shot at, injured in Amritsar

Updated on: 17 April,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Amritsar
PTI |

Top

An unidentified assailant, who had his face covered, entered Gill's residence on Sunday night and fired at the BJP leader at point-blank range

Punjab: BJP leader shot at, injured in Amritsar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


BJP leader Balwinder Gill, a general secretary of the party's SC wing, was shot at and injured at Jandiala Guru, around 25 kilometers from here, police said on Monday.


An unidentified assailant, who had his face covered, entered Gill's residence on Sunday night and fired at the BJP leader at point-blank range, Superintendent of Police Jugraj Singh said.



Also Read: Punjab: Three kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar recovered


Gill suffered a gunshot to his jaw and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. As his condition worsened, Gill was later shifted to a private hospital in Amritsar, Singh added.

The SP said the assailant also had an accomplice who was waiting outside the BJP leader's residence.

He said several police teams were working on the case and have collected vital clues from the spot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

amritsar punjab india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK