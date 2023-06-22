BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Punjab: BSF recovers Pak drone in Fazilka x 00:00

Border Security Force (BSF) in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border, said an official statement on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, once again the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through the drone, they stated.

Further investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, BSF officials said on the intervening night of June 20-21, 2023, a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics were recovered from Rajasthan's Gharsana.

According to the statement, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.

"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pakistan side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.

Earlier on June 14, a drone from Pakistan was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. This is the third recovery of a drone from Pakistan in less than a week. The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village. "Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab police," said a Border Security Force (BSF) official. The police said a case has been registered in this regard at Khalra police station.

The same month, a Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, an official told news agency PTI. The BSF, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation around 7:20 am and found the broken unmanned aerial vehicle near a gurdwara in Shaidpur Kalan village, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)