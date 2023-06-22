Breaking News
Entire fleet of Mumbai locals to turn into AC Vande Metros, process begins
Mumbai: Lift crashes from fourth floor, 12 people injured
BMC to rely on reserve stock from Bhatsa soon
Ajit Pawar drops another bomb!
State to train 4 lakh girls in self-defence
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab BSF recovers Pak drone in Fazilka

Punjab: BSF recovers Pak drone in Fazilka

Updated on: 22 June,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Fazilka
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border

Punjab: BSF recovers Pak drone in Fazilka

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Punjab: BSF recovers Pak drone in Fazilka
x
00:00

Border Security Force (BSF) in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border, said an official statement on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.


"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier told PTI.


Meanwhile, once again the vigilant BSF troops thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through the drone, they stated.


Further investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, BSF officials said on the intervening night of June 20-21, 2023, a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics were recovered from Rajasthan's Gharsana.

According to the statement, the two packets of suspected narcotics weighed nearly 2 kg.

"On intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of #BSF Bikaner deployed along #IndoPak IB in #Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pakistan side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site", a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.

Earlier on June 14, a drone from Pakistan was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. This is the third recovery of a drone from Pakistan in less than a week. The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village. "Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab police," said a Border Security Force (BSF) official. The police said a case has been registered in this regard at Khalra police station.

The same month, a Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of a village in Punjab's Amritsar district on Monday, an official told news agency PTI. The BSF, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation around 7:20 am and found the broken unmanned aerial vehicle near a gurdwara in Shaidpur Kalan village, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
punjab news amritsar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK