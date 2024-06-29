Punjab: BSF seizes over 6 kg of heroin in Amritsar

According to officials, the seizure was made in two different operations

The officials on Saturday said troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized over six kilograms of heroin in Punjab's Amritsar district, reported news agency ANI.

BSF troops, after observing drone movement and receiving specific information regarding the presence of narcotics, launched a search operation and recovered 6.130 kg of heroin.

"The first consignment of 560 grams was recovered from Mahawa village, and the second consignment of 5.570 kg was recovered from Kakkar village, both in the Amritsar district," the BSF said in a post on X.

In two different operations, BSF troops, after observing drone movement and receiving specific information regarding the presence of narcotics, launched a search operation and recovered… pic.twitter.com/WgCFfB8Obb — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) June 28, 2024

"Both consignments were dropped by Pakistani drones. The BSF stands firm and committed to curbing the menace of drug smuggling from across the border," the BSF added.

Earlier, the BSF neutralised and then recovered a China-made drone along with a suspected packet of heroin in the border area of Amritsar district on Monday, June 24, reported ANI.

The drone that was recovered has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic and was carrying a packet of suspected heroin weighing 420 grams, reported ANI.

"On 24th June 2024, during the morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty observed blinking light of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district. In immediate response, the troops carried out the drill to neutralise the drone and tracked its movement for an anticipated dropping area," the BSF said, reported ANI.

"Further, an extensive search was conducted in the suspected area during the search operation, and at about 04:18 am, BSF troops successfully recovered 1 drone along with 1 packet weighing 420 grams of suspected heroin from the area adjacent to village- Chaklabaksh in district Amritsar," it said, reported ANI.

The narcotics were wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape and the packet was found attached to the drone with a metal ring. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic- 3 classic, the BSF added.

(With inputs from ANI)