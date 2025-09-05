Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised after complaints of exhaustion and low heart rate

Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:56 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Bhagwant Mann is currently under observation, and his pulse rate has shown improvement. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition, the hospital said in a statement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised after complaints of exhaustion and low heart rate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. File Pic

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Friday evening after he reportedly complained of exhaustion and a low heart rate, according to a statement issued by the hospital, reported the PTI.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the Chief Minister’s vital signs were checked and stabilised.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate. On arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since been stabilised,” the hospital stated, according to the PTI.


Bhagwant Mann, aged 51, is currently under observation, and his pulse rate has shown improvement. “Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, sources had indicated that CM Mann was suffering from a viral fever, but his condition had not improved by the evening, prompting his admission to hospital, according to the PTI.

Following reports of his illness, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited CM Mann at his official residence to check on his health.

Kejriwal had arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening to assess the ongoing flood situation. He had planned to visit affected areas along with Mann, but due to the Chief Minister’s illness, Kejriwal proceeded alone to Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Thursday, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, a scheduled Punjab Cabinet meeting, which was to be chaired by the Chief Minister, was postponed due to his health. The meeting was expected to address relief and rescue measures related to the flood crisis, which has severely impacted parts of the state.

As of Thursday, the death toll from the ongoing floods in Punjab had reached 43.

Over 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur have suffered damage in the current flood, officials said on Friday.

At least 141 primary and upper primary schools have suffered damage to roofs, flooring, plaster, boundary walls and toilets.

Damage to household articles has been reported in 23 villages, mostly in Garhshankar subdivision, they said.

(with PTI inputs)

