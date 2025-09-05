AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited flood-affected areas in Delhi’s Shastri Park and urged the government to ensure proper facilities in relief camps. He highlighted issues of food shortage, mosquito menace, waterlogging, and sewer backflow. Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to provide maximum relief to flood-hit states including Punjab, Himachal, JK.

While speaking to the media on the flood situation, Arvind Kejriwal said that he had come to enquire about the problems faced by people due to floods and waterlogging. The former Delhi Chief Minister further said that the people are not getting access to food on time, and the government has made no arrangements to solve the problem of mosquitoes.

Amid the ongoing floods in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the Shastri Park area of the national capital and inspected the flood-affected regions.

The former Delhi CM asserted, "We have come to a relief camp to enquire about the condition of the people. They are facing several problems. They are not getting food on time, there is a mosquito menace but no arrangement to mitigate that, there is a drinking water issue, and we were told that tents were set up only yesterday, even though it was already raining," as cited by news agency ANI.

While urging the government to make all the necessary arrangements for the people, Kejriwal emphasised that this is their duty. He also mentioned that several areas in New Delhi are facing waterlogging because desilting could not take place on time.

As reported by news agency ANI, the AAP chief also highlighted that the drains in New Delhi are also not cleaned, due to which several areas are facing backflow of sewers.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, while urging the government for a better drainage system and better facilities, said, "We can understand that this is a natural calamity, but it is the government's responsibility to make all arrangements for people. We urge the government to provide all facilities to the people in the relief camps. There is waterlogging everywhere in Delhi; the main reason behind this in several areas is that desilting could not take place on time, drains were not cleaned on time, and several areas are facing backflow of sewers. There is no drinking water in several areas. So, we urge the Govt to provide as many facilities as available to the people," as cited by news agency ANI.

The former Delhi CM requested the Union Government to provide relief to the common people amidst flash floods in many areas of North India.

While highlighting the need for better relief to the flood-affected states, Kejriwal also asserted that "Entire North India – J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand – is reeling under flood. So, I urge the Centre to provide relief to people as much as possible. The Centre provided relief material to Afghanistan after it suffered an earthquake. It is good, but the Centre should provide relief to all states that are suffering right now," Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from ANI)