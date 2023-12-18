Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 4 per cent DA hike for government employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday declared a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) effective from December 1, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday declared a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) effective from December 1, bringing the total DA to 38 per cent. The decision, disclosed after a meeting with representatives from the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU), addresses the demands of the workforce and marks a positive development for the state employees.

Taking to social media, Chief Minister Mann shared, "Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail ... Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees...DA is increased by 4 per cent which will be considered effective from 1st December 2023."

The financial implication of this decision on the state exchequer is estimated at Rs 1,100 crore annually, according to Malvinder Singh Kang, the Aam Aadmi Party Punjab unit chief spokesperson. Punjab is home to approximately 3.25 lakh government employees and 3.50 lakh pensioners who will be impacted by this DA hike.

PSMSU president Amrik Singh confirmed that the chief minister has assured the employees that the remaining 8 per cent DA will also be granted. Additionally, the issue of restoring the old pension scheme was discussed, with Chief Minister Mann expressing the state government's intention to raise the matter with the Union government.

Mann outlined plans to arrange a meeting with the Secretary of Finance, Government of India, to further advocate for the restoration of the old pension scheme. Meanwhile, the suspended pen-down strike by PSMSU, initiated on November 8, has been temporarily halted following the call for a meeting with the chief minister.

Addressing the broader concerns of the workforce, Mann directed the preparation of a timescale for promoting steno typists based on seniority and ensuring promotion channels in various departments. He urged officials to expedite the process of filling vacant ministerial service posts through promotions within two months.

To address pending demands, Mann announced the formation of a committee, including the restoration of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. He reassured employees of the state government's commitment to their well-being and emphasized the collective effort needed to shape a 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab). Mann highlighted the pivotal role of state government employees in making Punjab a frontrunner in various fields.

In conclusion, the chief minister's announcement reflects a positive step towards acknowledging and meeting the needs of government employees in Punjab, setting the stage for a more productive and harmonious working environment. (With inputs from agencies)