Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday night

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann tested positive for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, on Saturday, September 28, news agency ANI reported. Doctors said that he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are "completely stable."



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday night, when he went for a routine check-up.



Dr RK Jaswal, Director and Head of Department of Cardiology at the hospital, said that he examined Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.



"The Chief Minister had shown signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters. He has also responded well to the treatment for the increase in pulmonary artery pressure," Dr Jaswal said, as quoted in a statement by Fortis Hospital, Mohali.



The statement read that all "vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement."



"At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive," he said.



"The Chief Minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics. All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement," the doctor added.

