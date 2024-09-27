Details of CM's health conditions are being taken through different types of tests, the Aam Aadmi Party stated in an official statement on Thursday

Bhagwant Mann. File Pic/AAP

Listen to this article Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Fortis Hospital for regular checkup x 00:00

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to Fortis Hospital for a regular checkup. Details of CM's health conditions are being taken through different types of tests, the Aam Aadmi Party stated in an official statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors said that the Chief Minister is absolutely fine and is not facing any special problems. Doctors have found in their examination that there are signs of inflammation in an artery of Chief Minister Mann's lungs, which is creating pressure on the heart, due to which the blood pressure starts fluctuating, according to the official statement.

Doctors further stated that some more investigation is yet to be done and some more blood tests are to be done, whose report are awaited. Chief Minister Mann will be under the care tonight and the decision to relase him from the hospital will be taken after the reports tomorrow morning, the official statement added. Notably, the CM was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the AAP and CM Mann saying that the party is suppressing the real reason ae routine checkup do not take 24 hours.

"CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital last night. Why has he been admitted? No information has been given by the government. He is on a constitutional post, it is a border state and you are not giving information to people. This is happening continuously, a few days ago he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi. I think the situation is serious and worrying. AAP party said it is a routine checkup. It is not a routine checkup because a routine checkup does not take 24 hours. The real reason is being suppressed," said Bikram Singh Majithia.

"I wish him well but unfortunately, the case is of excessive drinking and due to this his liver has got damaged. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis and doctors have asked him not to drink... He has fainted 2-3 times and now he has been admitted to Fortis. Punjab DGP, Chief Secretary, Health Minister and Fortis Hospital should tell the truth to the people... You are going on the same path that happened in Tamil Nadu, so keep everything transparent to avoid it. The matter is serious..." he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever