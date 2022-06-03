Amid protests, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family

However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village

Bhagwant Mann. File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mannvisited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa pic.twitter.com/swxZJZ3Gd9 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

#WATCH Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his residence in Mansa



Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May pic.twitter.com/ZwUnHPW9X6 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

