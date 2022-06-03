Amid protests, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 11:44 AM IST  |  Mansa
PTI |

However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village

Bhagwant Mann. File Photo


Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mannvisited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead.

Mann reached Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy police security has been deployed outside the residence of Moose Wala.





Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

