Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's wedding rituals begin, Raghav Chadha shares glimpses from ceremony

Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. Pic/PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is giving live updates from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Waheguru Ji Apne Bacche Utte Aashirwad Banaye Rakheo 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/snnmdTi1sw — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Saade veer da vyah

Saanu gode gode chah pic.twitter.com/0c09v6YG4N — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

As per his latest tweet, the wedding rituals have commenced at Mann's residence.

Raghav shared a picture with the groom. In the image, he is seen sitting next to Mann and both of them are seen sharing smiles.

"Saade veer da vyah. Saanu gode gode chah," Raghav captioned the post.

Raghav dropped another picture in which Mann is seen walking with his 'best men' including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan," Raghav tweeted alongside the image.

Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties. Gurpreet Kaur is 32-year-old. Sources said it was Mann's mother's wish that he should get married.

Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back.

