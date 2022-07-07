Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann's wedding rituals begin, Raghav Chadha shares glimpses from ceremony

Updated on: 07 July,2022 12:58 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha are also seen. Pic/PTI


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is giving live updates from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Thursday.






As per his latest tweet, the wedding rituals have commenced at Mann's residence.

Raghav shared a picture with the groom. In the image, he is seen sitting next to Mann and both of them are seen sharing smiles.

"Saade veer da vyah. Saanu gode gode chah," Raghav captioned the post.

Raghav dropped another picture in which Mann is seen walking with his 'best men' including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan," Raghav tweeted alongside the image.

Mann, 48, is marrying Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor whom he has known for a few years through family ties. Gurpreet Kaur is 32-year-old. Sources said it was Mann's mother's wish that he should get married.

Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

