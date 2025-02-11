Mann’s remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks after meeting with Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses rumours of dissent in AAP x 00:00

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed speculation about dissent within AAP’s state unit, asserting that Congress leaders have a history of party-switching while AAP leaders remain dedicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Switching sides is Congress’ culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. I will ask Pratap Singh Bajwa how many MLAs they have in Delhi,” Mann said. Mann’s remarks came after Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs were in touch with his party.

Mann was speaking to reporters after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi. The meeting followed AAP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking speculation about instability in its Punjab unit.

Mann reiterated the unity within AAP, saying, “He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood, going among people in the villages and towns in the state.”

AAP, which had governed Delhi for a decade, suffered a major setback in the February 5 elections, winning only 22 seats out of 70 in the Assembly elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever