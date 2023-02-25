Punjab: Cops free radical preacher’s aide day after police station is attacked

A Punjab police DSP moved the court for Lovepreet’s release from custody and for discharging him on grounds that he was not involved in the said case and not present at that time

Preacher Amritpal Singh. PIC/ANI; (right) his aide Lovepreet. Pic/PTI

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s aide Lovepreet Singh, who is an accused in a kidnapping case, walked out of a jail here on Friday, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

A Punjab police DSP moved the court for Lovepreet’s release from custody and for discharging him on grounds that he was not involved in the said case and not present at that time.

The development came a day after Amritpal’s supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, stormed the Ajnala police station demanding the release of Lovepreet, alias Toofan on Thursday. Six cops were hurt during the clash, officers said on Friday. Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala on Friday.

Amritpal, who is often described as a Khalistan sympathiser and heads an organisation called ‘Waris Punjab De’, on Thursday issued an “ultimatum” for Lovepreet’s release.

Police had filed a case against Amritpal and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping one Barinder Singh. In his compl-aint, Barinder had told cops that Amritpal’s aides had taken him to an unknown place and brutally thrashed him.

