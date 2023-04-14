Punjab cops hunt for men who killed four Army jawans

The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident

Bathinda military station. Pic/PTI

A massive hunt was underway Thursday to nab the assailants behind the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military station even as the base reported the death of another personnel due to gunshot wounds.

The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident. “The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide,” the Army said. However, a senior official said it could be a case of accidental firing as well.

Also Read: Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

Police said a hunt for assailants behind Wednesday morning’s firing incident at the station is underway. “We are in touch with the Army,” said a senior cop.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever