Punjab cops hunt for men who killed four Army jawans

Updated on: 14 April,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Bathinda/New Delhi
The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident

Punjab cops hunt for men who killed four Army jawans

Bathinda military station. Pic/PTI


A massive hunt was underway Thursday to nab the assailants behind the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military station even as the base reported the death of another personnel due to gunshot wounds.


The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident. “The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide,” the Army said. However, a senior official said it could be a case of accidental firing as well.



Police said a hunt for assailants behind Wednesday morning’s firing incident at the station is underway. “We are in touch with the Army,” said a senior cop.

