×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Doctors go on strike after colleague assaulted by kin of deceased patient

Punjab: Doctors go on strike after colleague assaulted by kin of deceased patient

Updated on: 12 November,2022 04:46 PM IST  |  Phagwara
PTI |

Top

Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Jassal along with other officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation

Punjab: Doctors go on strike after colleague assaulted by kin of deceased patient

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Doctors and para-medical staff of the civil hospital here went on a strike on Saturday after one of their colleagues was assaulted by family members of a teenager who succumbed to his injures after being hit by a train, police said.


Following their strike which lasted around eight hours, doctors of civil hospitals in neighbouring areas, including Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala, also suspended their work for sometime in solidarity with their colleagues in Phagwara, officials said.



Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Nayan Jassal along with other officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.


Also read: BREAKING: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad granted bail by Thane court

The protesting doctors in Phagwara refused to lift their protest till an FIR was lodged against the assailants, police said.

The doctors also demanded adequate security staff at the hospital.

Anuj Singh (16) sustained serious head injuries after being hit by a train near Shivpuri on the Phagwara-Banga rail section on Saturday morning, they said.

Singh was listening to music on his headphones while crossing a railway track, unmindful of the approaching passenger train, police said.

Dr Ashish Jaitley, an emergency medical officer at the hospital treated the teenager but Singh succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Enraged, Singh's family members, including women and their supporters, assaulted and thrashed the doctor, police said.

Jaitley had to be hospitalized as he complained of severe pain in his neck and back, they said.

The doctor was saved by attendants of other patients, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against half a dozen persons.

He said three of them, including a woman, were rounded up.

Later, the protesting doctors and other staff lifted their protest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Should authorities speed-up the process of reconstruction of Andheri`s Gokhale road bridge?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news punjab

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK